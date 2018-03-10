PRECIOUS-Gold off lows as dollar slips on slowing U.S. wage gains

Gold bounces off lows * U.S. non-farm payrolls post largest gain in 1-1/2 years * Slower wage growth weakens U.S. dollar (Recasts, updates prices; adds comment, NEW YORK to dateline) By Renita D. Young and Eric Onstad NEW YORK/LONDON, March 9 (Reuters …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices regain its sheen at bullion market during the week - March 10, 2018
- Blackham Resources: Another Record Month of Gold Production - March 10, 2018
- Are Gold Prices Going Up in 2017? - March 10, 2018