Gold prices biased for a grind higher – analysts * Markets pricing in Fed 25-bps rate hike in May * U.S. dollar up 0.1% (Recasts, adds comments and details, updates prices) By Kavya Guduru April 17 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold off one-year highs as investors weigh rate hike prospects - April 17, 2023
- Dubai: Gold prices steady on first trading day of the week - April 17, 2023
- Gold Prices Today: Yellow metal rises as traders assess Fed policy stance - April 17, 2023