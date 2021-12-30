Gold prices slipped for a third straight session on Thursday as the dollar gained, with bullion hovering around the $1,800 mark as it heads towards its worst annual performance in six years. Dec 30 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold oscillates around $1,800 mark; firm dollar weighs - December 30, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD key levels to watch heading into 2022 – Confluence Detector - December 30, 2021
- Gold to add glitter in 2022 on pandemic woes, strong dollar; price likely to cross Rs 55,000 per 10gm - December 30, 2021