Gold prices rose to the highest in more than one week on Friday, on track for a weekly gain, as investors bet on the safe-haven metal to hedge against the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold poised for a weekly gain as virus fears lift safe-haven demand - February 14, 2020
- Gold Prices Remain Muted as Investors Eye Fed, Coronavirus - February 14, 2020
- Why silver prices may climb to their highest yearly average since 2014 - February 14, 2020