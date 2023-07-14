July 14 (Reuters) – Gold prices eased on Friday but were on track for their biggest weekly gain since April, after signs of slowing U.S. inflation raised expectations of a pause in Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes after this month. Spot gold fell 0.1% …
