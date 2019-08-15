Aug 15 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Thursday as aninverted U.S. bond yield curve alarmed investors about risingrecession risks, while the protracted Sino-U.S. trade war addedto fears of a global …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold prices climb as U.S. bond markets warn of recession
Aug 15 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose on Thursday as aninverted U.S. bond yield curve alarmed investors about risingrecession risks, while the protracted Sino-U.S. trade war addedto fears of a global …