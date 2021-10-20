PRECIOUS-Gold prices climb, but U.S. bond yields cap gains

Gold prices rose on Wednesday, buoyed by a softer dollar, although gains were capped by elevated Treasury yields and the looming stimulus tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
