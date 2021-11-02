Gold prices eased on Tuesday as a firmer dollar made bullion less appealing for holders of other currencies, while investors eyed a pivotal U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting amid growing concerns …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip as dollar firms ahead of Fed decision - November 1, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD slipping below Monday’s close ahead of RBA - November 1, 2021
- Diwali 2021: Five Things to Keep in Mind Before Buying Gold on Dhanteras - November 1, 2021