Nov 4 (Reuters) – Gold prices slipped on Monday on signs that a U.S.-China trade deal could be signed this month and as a string of strong economic data bolstered investors’ appetite for riskier …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip on trade deal optimism, strong U.S. jobs data - November 3, 2019
- 2019 Gold Glove Award winners announced; Lorenzo Cain finally included - November 3, 2019
- Phillies’ J.T. Realmuto wins Gold Glove award - November 3, 2019