PRECIOUS-Gold prices drop 1% as yields, risk appetite rebound

Gold prices fell on Thursday, as U.S. Treasury yields rose while investors opted for riskier assets amid a retreat in oil prices after the United Arab Emirates said it would help increase oil …
