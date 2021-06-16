CFTC * Dollar hovers near one-week high (Recasts, adds comments, and updates prices) June 14 (Reuters) – Gold fell nearly 1% on Monday to its lowest in more than a week, weighed down by a stronger …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold prices drop 1% on dollar strength as Fed meeting looms
CFTC * Dollar hovers near one-week high (Recasts, adds comments, and updates prices) June 14 (Reuters) – Gold fell nearly 1% on Monday to its lowest in more than a week, weighed down by a stronger …