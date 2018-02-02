(Recasts throughout; updates prices, headline; adds comment, NEW YORK to dateline) NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) – Gold prices declined on Friday as the U.S. dollar ticked up against the euro after U.S. jobs data showed a robust rise in jobs and wages …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices drop as dollar strengthens after U.S. jobs data - February 2, 2018
- Should You Buy Marlin Gold Mining Ltd (CVE:MLN) Now? - February 2, 2018
- Gold Prices Set For Weekly Drop After Dollar Stages Comeback - February 2, 2018