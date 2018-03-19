* Investors eye Fed policy projections * Platinum touches lowest in over 2 months (Adds comment, updates prices) By Eileen Soreng March 19 (Reuters) – Gold prices extended losses into a fourth session on Monday, with the dollar remaining supported as …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge down as dollar stays firm ahead of Fed meeting
* Investors eye Fed policy projections * Platinum touches lowest in over 2 months (Adds comment, updates prices) By Eileen Soreng March 19 (Reuters) – Gold prices extended losses into a fourth session on Monday, with the dollar remaining supported as …