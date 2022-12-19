Gold prices ticked higher on Monday as a tepid dollar made bullion less expensive for overseas buyers, although the prospects of further interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve next year kept gains in check.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge higher as weaker dollar lifts appeal - December 18, 2022
- Gold prices edge higher as weaker dollar lifts appeal - December 18, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold inches lower on expectations of more rate hikes - December 18, 2022