Gold prices hit one-week highs on Monday as investors fully priced in a pause in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve at its policy meeting this week, with a focus on the U.S. central bank’s rate outlook. Spot gold gained 0.3% to $1,928.79 per …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge higher on potential Fed rate pause - September 18, 2023
- A 3-bedroom house sold in Gold River sells for $1.2 million. Here are the details. - September 18, 2023
- Oil, gold prices rise on Monday as dollar falls - September 18, 2023