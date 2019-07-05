July 5 (Reuters) – Gold prices inched up on Friday and wereheading for their seventh consecutive weekly gain, withinvestors waiting for U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in theday for clues on the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge up ahead of U.S. jobs data, set for 7th weekly gain
July 5 (Reuters) – Gold prices inched up on Friday and wereheading for their seventh consecutive weekly gain, withinvestors waiting for U.S. non-farm payrolls data later in theday for clues on the …