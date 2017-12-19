PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge up in quiet trade

* Dollar supported by tax overhaul hopes * Gold has resistance at $1,265/oz -analyst (Adds comment, updates prices) By Apeksha Nair Dec 20 (Reuters) – Gold prices inched higher in quiet trade on Wednesday as the dollar held steady on expectations the U.S …
