Gold prices edged a tick higher on Thursday, as expectations of a $2 trillion-plus stimulus plan in the United States raised concerns of inflation, while reports of a new vaccine-resistant virus …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices edge up on new virus strain, stimulus-led inflation woes - March 31, 2021
- MCX logs 6-year high single-day gold delivery - March 31, 2021
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD steps back from 1.1710 immediate resistance - March 31, 2021