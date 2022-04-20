Gold prices eased on Wednesday, following a sharp drop in the previous session, as elevated U.S. Treasury yields continued to pull investors away from zero-yield bullion. April 20 (Reuters) – Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices extend losses as firmer Treasury yields dent appeal - April 19, 2022
- Tech rally takes US stocks higher, bond yields surge, oil, gold slump - April 19, 2022
- Wesdome Gold Mines: Ignore The Weak Q1 Results - April 19, 2022