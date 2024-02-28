Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, as U.S. bond yields fell, while investor focus was on a key U.S. inflation print and remarks from several Federal Reserve officials this week for fresh clues on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm ahead of US inflation print - February 27, 2024
- China’s benchmark interbank gold prices higher Wednesday - February 27, 2024
- Gold prices firm ahead of US inflation print - February 27, 2024