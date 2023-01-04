Gold prices were listless during early Asian hours on Wednesday, as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting that could offer hints on the U.S. central bank’s tightening path.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Surge in gold prices sends bullion Hyderabad markets in a tizzy - January 3, 2023
- Gold prices flat ahead of US Fed minutes; Spot gold hits $1,838.69 per ounce - January 3, 2023
- Gold prices flat as traders brace for U.S. Fed minutes - January 3, 2023