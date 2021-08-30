Gold prices scaled on Monday to their highest in more than three weeks after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell stopped short of providing any clear guidance on the timeline for paring economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Mako Gold completes $10 million raise as it looks to build on maiden resource through 45,000 metres of drilling - August 29, 2021
- Gold price today at Rs 46,660 per 10 gm, silver trending at 63,800 a kg - August 29, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices hit 3-1/2-week high on Powell’s dovish tone - August 29, 2021