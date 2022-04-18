PRECIOUS-Gold prices hit over 1-month high on safe-haven demand

Gold prices gained on Monday, touching their best level since mid-March as the Russia-Ukraine crisis drove investors to the safety of bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was up 0.5% at $1,984.20 per …
