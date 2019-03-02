Feb 11 (Reuters) – Gold prices held steady on Monday, supported by uncertainties around Sino-U.S. trade war and concerns of slowing global economic growth, while a strong dollar weighed on the preciou…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold firm on trade, growth concerns
Feb 11 (Reuters) – Gold prices held steady on Monday, supported by uncertainties around Sino-U.S. trade war and concerns of slowing global economic growth, while a strong dollar weighed on the preciou…