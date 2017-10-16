PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold steady amid firm dollar

Oct 17 (Reuters) – Gold prices were steady early on Tuesday, after dipping below $1,300 an ounce in the previous session, as the dollar held firm on strong U.S. Treasury yields. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was unchanged at $1,293.60 an ounce at 0055 GMT.
