Gold prices reversed course to trade at a near one-week low on Monday as investors sought comfort in the U.S. dollar amid rising coronavirus cases, although a dip in Treasury yields limited the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Veteran investor David Tice sounds the alarm on ‘big tech’ stocks and bitcoin – and touts gold and silver miners as better bets - July 19, 2021
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices hover near one-week low as dollar gains - July 19, 2021
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Traders Monitoring New COVID Cases as Rising Dollar Caps Gains - July 19, 2021