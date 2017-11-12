PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch down as stronger dollar weighs

Nov 13 (Reuters) – Gold prices edged lower early on Monday in the wake of their biggest one-day percentage loss in about two weeks in the previous session, weighed down as the U.S. dollar firmed. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,274.90 …
