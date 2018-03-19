March 20 (Reuters) – Gold prices edged down on Tuesday as the dollar firmed, with focus shifting to the U.S. Federal Reserve which is expected to hike interest rates and signal three more increases this year at a two-day meeting that kicks off later in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- WoW Players Consider Amassing Gold on Rumors of Call of Duty Coming to BattleNet - March 19, 2018
- Gold prices inch down on stronger dollar, Fed in focus - March 19, 2018
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch down on stronger dollar, Fed in focus - March 19, 2018