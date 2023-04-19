April 19 (Reuters) – Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, helped by a softer U.S. dollar, while traders assessed prospects of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates just once more in May before pausing. * Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,006.09 per ounce …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch up as US dollar eases - April 18, 2023
- Perseus Mining boosts coffers with production uptick, better gold prices - April 18, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD juggles above $2,000, US Dollar softens despite hawkish Fed bets - April 18, 2023