BENGALURU, May 29 (Reuters) – Gold prices inched up on Tuesday after falling for the two previous sessions, but remained under pressure on hopes a U.S.- North Korean summit was back on track and as the U.S. dollar hovered near 6-1/2-month peaks …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch up, but stronger dollar weighs - May 28, 2018
- Dubai gold prices slip slightly, 22k priced at Dh147.75 - May 28, 2018
- PRECIOUS-Gold falls on dollar gains, prospects for U.S.-N.Korea summit - May 28, 2018