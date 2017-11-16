Nov 17 (Reuters) – Gold prices stayed on track for a second straight weekly gain early on Friday as they crept up on a weaker dollar, although trading remained in a tight range amid expectations of a U.S. interest rate hike next month. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch up, head for second weekly gain - November 16, 2017
- Gold prices inch up, head for second weekly gain - November 16, 2017
- Gold Prices in Holding Pattern Ahead of House Vote on GOP Tax Reform Bill - November 16, 2017