PRECIOUS-Gold prices nudge up ahead of Fed meeting minutes

Nov 22 (Reuters) – Gold prices inched up early on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s last meeting, which could offer hints on the outlook for the central bank’s monetary policy.
