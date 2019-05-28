May 28 (Reuters) – Gold on Tuesday slipped from the previous session’s one-week peak, pulled down by a firm dollar as the currency was the preferred safe-haven amid uncertainty over U.S.-China trade …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold prices off 1-week high as U.S.-China trade tensions lift dollar
May 28 (Reuters) – Gold on Tuesday slipped from the previous session’s one-week peak, pulled down by a firm dollar as the currency was the preferred safe-haven amid uncertainty over U.S.-China trade …