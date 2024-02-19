Gold prices inched higher on Monday, lifted by a softer dollar, as the bullion partially recovered from a slump last week on hot U.S. inflation data that cooled prospects of early rate cuts by the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices recover as softer dollar lifts appeal - February 18, 2024
- Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 62,390, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 76,400 - February 18, 2024
- Current Price of Gold Today (Australia Dollar) - February 18, 2024