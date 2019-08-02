Aug 2 (Reuters) – Gold prices fell on Friday, consolidating from a more than 2% surge in the previous session after U.S. President Donald Trump broke a trade truce with China, but the metal was headed …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold prices retreat from 2-week high, but head for weekly gain
Aug 2 (Reuters) – Gold prices fell on Friday, consolidating from a more than 2% surge in the previous session after U.S. President Donald Trump broke a trade truce with China, but the metal was headed …