Fed’s policy decision due at 2 p.m. EDT/1800 GMT * U.S. consumer spending slowed in August * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open in an external browser (New throughput, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- 4 Gold Stocks To Watch As Fed Signals Zero Percent Interest Rates - September 16, 2020
- Gold Price Prediction – Prices Rise Following Fed Decision - September 16, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices rise ahead of U.S. Fed policy decision - September 16, 2020