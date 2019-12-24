Dec 24 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose to their highest in over a month and a half on Tuesday as weak U.S. economic data and concerns about an interim Sino-U.S. trade deal lent support to the safe-haven …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices rise on soft U.S. data and trade concerns - December 24, 2019
- Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Poised to Challenge Five-Week High at $1491.60 - December 24, 2019
- Gold notches highest finish in more than 6 weeks to kick off a short holiday week - December 24, 2019