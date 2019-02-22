Feb 22 (Reuters) – Gold inched up on Friday as optimism over U.S.-China trade talks pressured the dollar, but signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates again this year kept prices …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices rise on subdued dollar; Fed stance limits gains - February 22, 2019
- Gold Prices Little Changed as Traders Weigh Weak U.S. Data, Trade News - February 22, 2019
- Gold prices rise on trade talk optimism; Fed stance limits gains - February 22, 2019