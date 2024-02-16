Gold down over 1% so far this week * Fed’s Bostic sees 2 rate cuts in 2024, but not ready yet * Retail sales saw biggest m-o-m drop since Feb 2023 (Updates prices) By Harshit Verma Feb 16 (Reuters) – …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Here’s how the price of gold has changed in the last year (and why you should buy in now) - February 16, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: Hits Resistance but Higher Targets Remain - February 16, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hits three-day high amid inflation concerns, Fed’s policy signals - February 16, 2024