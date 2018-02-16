* Gold heads for 2.4 pct weekly rise * Gains more muted in euro and sterling-priced gold * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments; adds second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Renita D.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip but still head for weekly rise - February 16, 2018
- Gold Price Remains Underpinned by US Recession Fears - February 16, 2018
- Gold heads for best weekly gain since 2016 - February 16, 2018