Spot gold hits lowest level since July 21 * Silver hits lowest level since June 2020 (Updates prices) By Eileen Soreng Sept 1 (Reuters) – Gold prices hit a six-week trough on Thursday, as sentiment …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip to 6-week low on robust dollar, rate-hike view - September 2, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold advances as dollar retreats after U.S. jobs data - September 2, 2022
- How to Invest in Gold as an Inflation Hedge - September 2, 2022