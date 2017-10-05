PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady ahead of U.S. payrolls data

Oct 6 (Reuters) – Gold was steady on Friday ahead of key U.S. jobs data later in the day, with prices curbed as the U.S. dollar stood firm near a seven-week high. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was little changed at $1,268.52 an ounce at 0049 GMT. It shed 0.5 …
