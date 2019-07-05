* Gold up nearly 0.5% so far this week * Palladium set for 5th weekly rise * Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,435/oz-technicals (Updates prices) July 5 (Reuters) – Gold prices were steady on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady ahead of U.S. payrolls, on track for 7th weekly gain
* Gold up nearly 0.5% so far this week * Palladium set for 5th weekly rise * Spot gold may retest resistance at $1,435/oz-technicals (Updates prices) July 5 (Reuters) – Gold prices were steady on …