Sept 18 (Reuters) – Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of the conclusion of U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting, where policymakers are …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady amid cautious mood, focus shifts to Fed - September 17, 2019
- Pricey Gold Doesn’t Mean Fancy Food for Miners Meeting in Denver - September 17, 2019
- Gold Price Prediction – Gold Prices Edge Higher as Geopolitical Tensions Remain - September 17, 2019