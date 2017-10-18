Oct 19 (Reuters) – Gold prices were nearly unchanged early on Thursday as the dollar held firm on the back of strong U.S. Treasury yields. * Spot gold was steady at $1,281.24 an ounce at 0053 GMT. It hit an over one-week low of $1,276.73 in the previous …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady amid firm dollar - October 18, 2017
- Gold prices steady amid firm dollar - October 18, 2017
- NV Gold Updates ATV Progress - October 18, 2017