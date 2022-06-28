PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as investors await fresh impetus

Gold prices were steady on Tuesday, as traders refused to commit in either direction in the absence of market-moving catalysts. Spot gold held its ground at $1,824.51 per ounce, as of 0246 GMT. U.S.
