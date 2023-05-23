May 23 (Reuters) – Gold prices were steady in early Asian trade on Tuesday as investors focused on the long-drawn U.S. debt ceiling talks after President Joe Biden and the top congressional Republican struggled to make a deal. * Spot gold edged 0.1% higher …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold, copper prices struggle as debt ceiling negotiations continue - May 22, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as US debt ceiling impasse drags on - May 22, 2023
- Gold, silver prices soar - May 22, 2023