* Silver up 1.2 pct in Oct, palladium 4 pct (Adds comment, updates prices) Oct 31 (Reuters) – Gold prices were largely unchanged on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy steady, with investors shifting their attention to other central …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices steady, central banks in focus - October 31, 2017
- When Will Rising Yields Benefit Gold? - October 31, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady, central banks in focus - October 31, 2017