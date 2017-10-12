* Spot gold may test resistance at $1,299/oz- technicals * Dollar index hits lowest since Sept. 26 (Adds comment, updates prices) By Apeksha Nair Oct 12 (Reuters) – Gold prices rose to their highest in two weeks on Thursday amid a muted dollar, after …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices touch two-week high amid subdued U.S. dollar - October 12, 2017
- Gold prices extend gains amid subdued U.S. dollar - October 12, 2017
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices extend gains amid subdued U.S. dollar - October 11, 2017