According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders see a 93% chance of the Fed leaving rates unchanged at the meeting this month and about 60% chance that the rates would remain at current levels rest of the year. Gold, which yields no interest, tends to lose its attraction when interest rates rise.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold prices tread water as markets weigh Fed policy path - September 5, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold struggles for direction as markets weigh Fed pause bets - September 5, 2023
- Gold and silver prices for today—September 5. Check latest rates in your city - September 5, 2023